Kenneth West

Mr. Kenneth Earl West, 75, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Frederick Health. He was the husband of the late Mitzi West.
Born December 21, 1945 in Hagerstown, he was the son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Margaret (Koontz) West.
Kenneth worked as a meat cutter for 52 years and recently retired from Trout’s Market. He loved to watch motorsports and the Washington Redskins. Kenneth loved to mow his grass on his John Deere and in his earlier years he loved to plant and tend his garden. Also, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Curtis West Sr. (Laura Mattern), daughter, Holly Harris (Michael), step-son, Gene Weddle, grandchildren, Curtis West Jr. (Jamie) and Michael Harris Jr. (Samantha Sullivan), step-grandchildren, Maranda Weddle, Caroline Weddle and Corey Weddle, great-grandchildren, CJ West, Avery West, Jaxson Harris and Jaiden Harris, and ex-wife Patricia West.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 1:00PM, Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
