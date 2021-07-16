Kenneth Scott “Kenny” Funk, 52, of Middletown, passed away July 13, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Born March 19, 1969 in Frederick, MD, Kenny was the son of Janet Miller of Middletown and the late Edward Nolan Miller. He attended Walkersville High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1989. Kenny served in the Signal Corps and deployed to Desert Shield/Desert Storm. After his military service, Kenny worked as an electrician until a stroke forced his early retirement.
In addition to his mother, Kenny is survived by three children, Justice Funk, Samantha Funk and Genevia Brining & husband Josh; a stepbrother, Edward “Marty” Miller & wife Hope; his best good friend Anna Harlowe; special cousins Jamie and Maggie; his friend Brett Roscoe, a nephew, several other cousins, and many friends. In addition to his stepfather, Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Ruby Funk, his aunt, Nadine Burkhalter, and his uncle, Dennis Funk.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 17th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.