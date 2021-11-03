Kermit Hose

Kermit Carl Hose, 75, of Fairplay, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home after a 21-year battle with prostate cancer. Born Feb. 3, 1946, in Malone, New York, he was the son of the late Carl Thomas and Ruth (Westurn) Hose. Kermit was a 1964 graduate of Clear Spring High School. He proudly served with the 1,007th Light Maintenance Army Reserve Unit of Hagerstown, Maryland, for six years. He was the owner-operator of Corvette Specialties for 33 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 202 in Williamsport, Maryland, and the Mason-Dixon Corvette Club. He was a lifetime member of the Western Maryland Sportsman Club in Sharpsburg, Maryland, the Potomac Fish and Game Club, and the Conococheague Redman Tribe No. 84 in Williamsport, Maryland. Kermit’s enjoyment was taking a corvette that was in the rough and turning it into a show piece. He always loved the challenge of conquering a problem of a corvette and seeing the joy it brought to his customers when they were able to drive it away. He enjoyed car shows and all the friendships he had made with car enthusiasm. He also looked forward to his yearly trips to the hunting cabin. His family brought so much love and joy to his heart. Kermit is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan (Rutherford) Hose; his daughters, Tina Taylor (J), of Williamsport, Maryland, and Jeanine Greenawalt (Brad) of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; his sisters, Kay Slick (Terry) of Falling Waters, West Virginia, and Korleen Bonebrake (Larry) of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Emily Taylor (fiance, Marty), Samantha Moretz (Rob) and Cody Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Raegan and Kennedy Moretz. The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to John R. Marsh Cancer Center, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Suite 129, Hagerstown, MD 21742; or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD, 21742. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
