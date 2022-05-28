Kermit Wilson “Bill” Martz, age 83, of Keymar, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 8, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late George Kermit Martz and the late Dorothy Wilson Martz.
He was the husband of Sandra Lee Martz (nee Garber).
He was a dairy farmer all his life, and he loved antique cars and tractors; he enjoyed hunting small game.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Debbie and Tony Natolie, of Rochester, New York, Darin Martz and friend Edie, of Keymar, and Dane Martz, of Keymar; grandchildren, Amber and husband Tom Devirgiliis, Chasity and husband Matt Wilson, Brad and wife Tori Martz, and Dylan Martz; great-grandchildren, Alexa and Zachary Devirgiliis, and Harper and Hayden Martz; sister, Dolores Bluebaugh and husband Lester. He was predeceased by his son, the late Jamie Kermit Martz.
A service will be private.
Those desiring to make contributions may make them to the Humane Society of Carroll County (hscarroll.org), or 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA. Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.