Kevin A. Wahl

Kevin Andrew Wahl, 31, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on June 30, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick Aug. 22, 1990, to the late Chris and Sheri Wahl.
Kevin graduated from Linganore High School in 2008. He was employed by the Frederick Motor Co. and had been with the company for over 10 years.
Kevin was an avid football fan. His favorite team was the Washington Redskins. He also enjoyed Pokemon, a hobby that he shared with his nieces and nephews. Kevin was also a fan of Xbox and live concerts.
He is survived by his brother, Chris Wahl Jr. and wife Denise; his nephew and niece, Connor and Camryn Wahl; his aunt, Rose McMurdo and husband Dan; his cousins, Julia Suthard and Jesse McMurdo; and honorary nieces and nephews, Joey, Julianna, Jemma and Jack. He is also survived by his uncles, Dan and Richard Wahl; aunt, Teresa Webb; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his grandparents, Sam and Eva Wahl, and Carlton Mills and Eleanor Waters.
Family and friends can gather at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5463 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703, on Tuesday July 5, 2022, from noon until the start of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.