Kevin Black

Kevin Mark Black, 49, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Tuesday, Jan. 11, 1972, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of Dorothy Elenora (Santmyers) Smith, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Wesley H. Black, of Chewsville, Maryland.
He is survived by his two sisters, Karen M. Plum, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Katherine E. Butcher and husband Bill, of Falling Waters, West Virginia; stepmother, Terri Black, of Hagerstown, Maryland; stepsister, Jennifer Leese and husband Thomas, of Hagerstown, Maryland; two stepbrothers, Michael Brooks and wife Kristi, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jason Brooks and wife Lorah, of Hagerstown, Maryland; nephew, Matthew Curry, of Hagerstown, Maryland; and niece, Kelsey Whittaker of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, David S. Smith; stepbrother, Derek E. Smith; and uncle, Billy L. Black.
There will be no viewing or visitation, and services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.