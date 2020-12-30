On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, Kevin Elwood Frushour finished his fight with cancer and other medical complications. Kevin will be missed greatly. Since he was born on Aug. 9, 1963, he has impacted many people.
Kevin loved to work. He worked construction all of his life. For the last 19 years he was employed at DL George and Sons as a construction superintendent. Before that, he worked several years at Bidle Brothers. He was known as one of the best heavy equipment operators in the area. Kevin took pride in his work, always making sure his projects not only looked good, but were done the right way. Kevin also cared deeply about the people he worked with; coworkers and customers with many of these people became close friends. Kevin was very excited and greatly encouraged when the people he worked alongside called, visited or sent cards in the last year.
Kevin loved his friends. And he had so many. He was the happiest when surrounded by friends and family. Kevin enjoyed camping trips to the bay, crabbing, fishing and anything related to a boat or water. A highlight of Kevin’s year was always the annual hunting camp in his garage on the first day of rifle season. He wasn’t so much concerned about the deer, but he loved his friends being around, eating and the evening card game. Kevin also loved to go to yard sales and flea markets and was a proud dumpster diver. However, most of the treasures he would find, he gave away to someone else by the end of the day. Whether it was a picnic, an impromptu camper jamboree in his back yard or just a friend stopping to visit, Kevin enjoyed his time with his friends.
Kevin loved his family. Nothing meant more to him than family. Up until the last year, he and his brothers and sisters would visit at the family home every Sunday. When it came to his family, Kevin showed us loyalty, forgiveness and love. He was beyond generous. He loved his parents who preceded him in death, Boyd and Peggy Frushour. He is survived by his beloved siblings, Boyd “Beanie” Frushour Jr. (friend Donna), Wayne “Snake” Frushour, Barbara Frushour, Brenda Miller (friend Billy), and Diann Miller. Kevin was blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Kevin dearly loved his wife Pam of 20 years, creating an amazing home and life full of memories for their family. Kevin had two stepsons, Chadrick Carter (wife Brenda) and Derrick Carter (friend Missy South). One of Kevin’s greatest joys were his grandchildren, Shaylyn Littleton, Aiden Carter and Abigail Carter.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at Maugansville Bible Brethren Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. The church is located at 17904 Brinkley Ave., Maugansville, MD 21767. Masks and social distancing will be observed during the service. His stepson, Pastor Chadrick Carter, will be officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.