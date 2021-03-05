Kevin Hogan

Kevin Patrick Hogan, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, died March 1, 2021, after a long and difficult battle with COVID-19.
Born Jan. 29, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, Kevin was the son of the late Clement and Clarissa (Theis) Hogan.
Kevin attended Macalester College, where he met his wife Lucy and many lifelong friends. Upon graduation from the College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, Kevin began his life as a physician in the Navy. It was at Bethesda Naval Hospital, where he trained in dermatology, that he also began his love of teaching. After leaving the Navy, Kevin was a member of the Columbia Medical Plan for many years. Upon its closing he moved to Georgetown Hospital to teach and soon became the chief of dermatology. He wanted to teach his residents, not just about dermatology, but also how to be caring and compassionate physicians. One of those he trained recalled how he taught her to introduce herself when meeting a new patient. It was to be with a big smile and a handshake, “Hi, call me Meaghan.”
When Kevin decided that he wanted to go into private practice he knew exactly where and with whom. He recognized that he and his resident, Dr. Kathleen Moe, made a great team. And Kevin had come to love the people of Frederick when he saw patients at the Columbia Plan’s satellite office there. Together they opened Frederick Dermatology Associates and were so pleased to see how quickly they were welcomed by the Frederick community.
Kevin was truly a lifelong student. He also went on to receive a Ph.D. in religion and culture from The Catholic University of America, where his late brother, Terrance Hogan, had also received his Ph.D. in psychology many years earlier. For several years, Kevin was able to teach doctoral courses in theology at Catholic University.
All his friends would quickly tell you that Kevin loved conversation over a great meal and most definitely traveling. Throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, he spent hours planning the trips he and Lucy would take when the world opened again.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Lucy (in May, they would have celebrated their 48th anniversary); his dear sons, Paul and John; beloved daughters-in-law, Sabine and Julia; granddaughter, Saskia; grandsons, Bastiaan, Ira and George; sisters-in-law, Jennie Hogan and Susan Lind Kanne; brother-in-law, David Larson; and many nieces and nephews.
On March 8, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for the immediate family at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown by Kevin’s dear friend Fr. James Wallace. You will be able to join by livestream. Entombment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, also in Georgetown.
Memorial gifts of a contribution to nokidhungry.org will help so many of the children in our country who continue to go hungry.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.