On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Kevin Michael Shutta, age 30, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, left this earth to be joined in peace and love with God in Heaven. Kevin was born in Frederick, Maryland, to Nancy Cogliano and John Shutta. Kevin was raised in Walkersville, Maryland, and played baseball and golf while in school. He graduated from the Pamplin School of Business at Virginia Tech and was the salutatorian for his class. He worked as a Product Management Consultant after his graduation.
Kevin was funny, loved to joke, and saw the humor in everyday life. He was smart, quiet, and introspective. He always sought to improve himself. He loved to travel both internationally and domestically, and loved to learn about the people and cultures in the areas he lived, worked, and visited.
Kevin will be missed tremendously by his mom, Nancy Cogliano and husband Tim Nash, father John Shutta, brother Marc Shutta and his wife Brittney with nephews Landon and Trevor, and sister Jamie Monkkonen and her husband, Lucas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kevin's honor to a charity of your choice.