On Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, Kevin Patrick Kraft, 51, of Knoxville, Maryland, entered the gates of heaven.
In spite of many physical challenges, Kevin developed, owned and operated a landscaping and snow removal business, Acer Landcare, serving Maryland and Virginia.
Kevin’s focus was hard work, family and, above all, his daughter, Hailey, to whom he was totally devoted.
His twin brother, Chris, was an integral part of his life, as were his other four brothers.
Kevin’s love of music, beginning with the tuba, and his love of the ocean sustained him throughout his life. His infectious smile and willingness to help others will be miss by his family and many friends.
He leaves his wife of 19 years, Misty; daughter, Hailey; son, Greg; mother, Mary Alice Kaplan; father, Richard B. Kraft; brothers, Breck, Greg, Michael and Bobby; 26 cousins; eight aunts; and four uncles.
Donations can be made in Kevin’s name to Kernan Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Rehabilitation Institute, 2200 Kernan Drive, Baltimore, MD 21207.
Services for Kevin will be announced at a later date.