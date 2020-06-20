Kevin Sheridan

Kevin James Sheridan, 60, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on May 30th, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1959 to Robert and the late Nancy (McCue) Sheridan, the third eldest of seven children. Kevin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who loved his community and cherished the time he spent with his family. He often shared his wealth of knowledge and found teachable moments with those he cared for, while always maintaining a sense of humor, ease and optimism. Kevin was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served for 13 years, retiring as a Sergeant. Outside of the family he created, serving his country was the greatest honor of his life.
In addition to his mother, who he loved dearly, he was predeceased by his brothers, Michael and Patrick, and sister, Cathy. He is survived by his wife Adrienne, daughters Michelle and Christine, and grandchildren Logan, Lilliana, Elias and Emilia, all of Frederick, MD. He is also survived by his father Robert of South Carolina, and siblings Mark of Pennsylvania, Colleen of Florida and Timothy of South Carolina. He had 12 nieces and nephews across the country.
Kevin will be laid to rest with military honors at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association at https://www.als.org/donate.