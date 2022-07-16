Kim Anthony Doyle, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away July 11, 2022, in his home with Jean, his loving wife of 54 years, at his side.
Born July 21, 1946, in Dundalk, Maryland, to Wendell and Holly Doyle, Kim led a life rich with wit, humor and curiosity. From an early age, he was an avid athlete and scholar. He played soccer and lacrosse at Loyola College of Maryland, graduating with an English degree before serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. In his community, he was a driving force in the early days of the Potomac Valley Youth Association recreational soccer league, and a generous tutor at the Literacy Council of Frederick County. His retirement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons allowed him to develop and pursue new passions. He loved writing poetry and studying language, and he became a fluent Francophile. He was a frequent contributor to the Brunswick Citizen newspaper, a bicycle enthusiast, and an unwavering fan of the Arsenal Football Club and the Baltimore Orioles. Kim loved sharing all these passions with Jean, his family and his friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Wesley (Claire) Doyle and Christopher (Angela) Doyle; his siblings, Tim (Dorothy) Doyle and Wendy (Jack) Quaranta; his aunts, Dayle Gifford and Dawn White; and his granddaughters, Genevieve, Alexandra and Nico.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate contributions to the Literacy Council of Frederick at 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701, and the Brunswick Food Bank at 7 S. Maryland Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716.