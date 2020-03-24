Kim Takata, 82, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospice. She was the wife of George Takata, her husband of nearly 62 years.
Born in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Ichio and Shigeo Shinoto. Kim and her husband George were long-time residents of Chatsworth, California. In 2004, Kim and George settled in Middletown, MD. She was the loving mother of Diana Misa Takata and son-in-law, Don Thompson.
She is also survived by sisters and family members in California and Japan. At age 55, she was baptized in the Japanese Christian Church in California. Kim was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church and loved her church.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
