Kimberly Comulada

Kimberly Kaye Comulada, 49, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away with her family by her side on March 18, 2022, at BridgingLife Dove House.
Born Feb. 9, 1973, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of James Willard Eaton Sr. (Wife, Pam), of Frederick, and Barbara Ann Owens, of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
She was the loving wife of 27 years to Anthony Robert Comulada.
Kim had a true passion for photography, loved music, going on adventures, swimming and her fur babies.
Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Chloe Marie LaCombe (husband, Remy) and Holly Anne Comulada, both of Taneytown; grandson, Atreus Alexander LaCombe; and brothers, David Roberson (wife, Tina), Jared Roberson (wife, Tammy), James Eaton Jr. (wife, Meghan), and Kenneth Eaton.
Other survivors include nieces and nephews, Megan Roberson, Alexander Roberson, Mikaela Roberson, James Roberson, and James Eaton III; aunt, Nina Gable (husband, John); uncle, Jeffery Owens; and cousins, Daniel Gable, Heather Owens and Joshua Owens.
She was predeceased by her aunt, Theresa Owens, and great grandmother, Margaret Owens — Johnson.
She will be missed.
