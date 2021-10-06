Kimberly E. (McGee) Travis passed away peacefully at her home in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 21, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 20, 1966, in Silver Spring, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Dana Martin and Larry B. McGee, of Frederick, Maryland. She married Robert A. Travis on Aug. 10, 1991, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Frederick.
A graduate of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, Kim attended C.W. Post College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Towson University.
Kim enjoyed reading, traveling, scrapbooking, camping at Deep Creek Lake, the beach at Bethany, raising butterflies, going for tea, and supporting her children in all their activities and events. She was an active member of the Mason-Dixon Home School Association, and a longtime evaluator for their diploma program.
Her greatest accomplishments were the children she and her husband fostered and adopted, in addition to their birth children. Left to cherish her memory and continue her legacy are her husband; father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Caroline and Donald Travis, of Frederick; 15 children, (eight who are still at home in Waynesboro); 12 grandchildren; brother, Michael McGee (Paulette), of Inwood, West Virginia; her stepmother, Kathy McGee, of Frederick; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane and Steven Travis, of Frederick; as well as aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy; and stepfather, David Martin.
A celebration of Kim’s life was held at Otterbein Church, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and interment was at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 27. Memorial contributions may be made to: Over the Rainbow Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County, Pennsylvania, which was founded in 2013 to address the needs of child abuse victims and their families.