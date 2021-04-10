Kimberly Henderson

Kimberly Mae Henderson, 62, of Myersville, passed on to heaven with her family by her side at her home on April 2, 2021.
Kim was born November 3, 1958 in Silver Spring, MD. She was the youngest daughter of the late John Warren Reed and Sybil Jean Reed and was raised in Wheaton, MD.
She graduated from Wheaton High School in 1976 and from American University with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1980.
She worked as a nurse for more than 30 years, the majority of which was spent at Shady Grove Orthopedics, whom she regarded as her second family.
Shortly thereafter becoming a nurse, she married Clint Walter Henderson and moved to their home on the hill in Myersville, MD.
Kim always had a smile on her face and brought happiness into the room. She loved being at home surrounded by friends and family, having game nights and working in the yard. She also enjoyed dancing, playing with her pets, and having luncheons with friends.
She is survived by her husband, Clint Walter Henderson of Myersville; her children, Clint Reed Henderson and wife Heather Palacorolla, and Nicole Reed Henderson; her two sisters, Donna Reed and Jennifer Mulford, and many dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Ct., Middletown, MD where a Celebration of Life will begin at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Middletown United Methodist Church (https://mtownumc.org/) or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (http://support.pancan.org/goto/kimberlyhenderson)