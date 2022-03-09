Kimberly S. Sweadner

Kimberly Sue “Kimmy” Sweadner, age 63, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Born June 8, 1958, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Shull) and James Stevens, of Woodsboro.
Kim was a 1976 graduate of Walkersville High School. She had a vibrant personality and a smile that could light up the entire room. She adored her customers at La Paz, where she was a server for nearly 30 years. When Kim wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, and with her husband, Rick, at the river in West Virginia. She and Rick also enjoyed spending time with their friends at American Legion Post 282, Woodsboro.
Kim is survived by her loving husband, Rick Sweadner; daughter, Meghan (Josh) Custer; sons, Bradley (Kelly) and Ryan (Allison) McCutcheon; stepdaughters, Stefany Sweadner and Stacy (Brandon) Green; and her five grandchildren, Claire and Chase Custer, and Cason, Brynlee and Brianne Green. Kim is also survived by her three sisters, Cindy (Joe) Zentner and niece Amanda Wagner, Terri Harrington and niece Stephanie Mangold, and Katrina (Chuck) and nephews, Brandon and Garret Shaffer.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, on Thursday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11 at the funeral home at 11 a.m.
The family will also host a celebration of life that will be scheduled for a later date.
Kim’s family would like to thank the staff at Frederick Health Hospice for their compassionate care and asks for memorial contributions to be sent to: 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.