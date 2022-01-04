Kimily Jo Crea, of Frederick, died Thursday, December 30. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Have the latest local news delivered every morning.
Local Sports
Get the latest headlines on local sports! Delivered weekly.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. Delivered daily.
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
On The Town
Hit the town with the latest news and events from The Frederick News-Post. Delivered weekly.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.