Kitty L. Metcalfe

Kitty Lee Metcalfe, of New Windsor, was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Frederick, Maryland, and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2021, from Northwest Hospital Hospice in Randallstown. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Frances Metcalfe; and her brother, James Metcalfe.
She spent her youth on the Metcalfe farm near New Windsor, enjoying church, school and 4-H activities. Among her favorite teen activities were singing and performing with the Farmers’ Daughters, a family group. After graduating from Linganore High School, she attended the Wallace School of Cosmetology and continued with a 50-plus-year career as a beautician. She worked for her friend, Bonnie Nightingale, at Bonnie’s Beauty Salon, Westminster. Following Bonnie’s death, Kitty managed the salon for many years.
She was a life member of Linganore United Methodist Church. Always athletic, Kitty played in the New Windsor Women’s Softball League, and she was an avid skier, flower arranger and gardener, as well as an adopter of stray animals.
Kit enjoyed attending Rich’s men’s league softball games for many years. In recent years, she followed Rich’s grandchildren’s sporting events with great pride. She also enjoyed her niece and nephew’s families and participated in many family activities.
Kitty is survived by Rich Horman, the love of her life for 45 years; his daughter, Lori Brunner, of Walkersville; and Lori’s children, Haley, Devon and Ry. Kitty’s surviving family members are a brother, C. Richard Metcalfe (Ruth Ann), of St. Michaels; sister, Marian Fry (Edwin), of Chestertown; niece, Amanda Halla (David); nephews, E. Charles Fry (Kathryn) and Matthew Fry (Megan); seven great-nephews; aunts, Virginia Hook and Beverly Gorsuch; and a large extended family.
Friends may call at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with the family present to receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Flowers are welcome.
The funeral home will also be open on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to 50 in attendance) Dan Hartzler will officiate. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
The funeral service will be live streamed starting at 1:50 p.m. Find the link on Kitty’s tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com, where messages and memories can also be shared.
Entombment will be at a later date in Pipe Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, 1202 E Patrick St., No. 13a, Frederick, MD 21701, or Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation, 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20814.