Kitty Metcalfe

Interment services for Kitty Lee Metcalfe, of New Windsor, who went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2021 will be held at Pipe Creek Cemetery, 130 Clear Ridge Rd., Union Bridge on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The family requests informal attire.
Kitty was predeceased by her parents Charles and Frances Metcalfe and her brother James. Kitty is survived by Rich Horman, the love of her life for 45 years, his daughter, Lori Brunner, Lori’s children, Haley, Devon and Ry; brother, C. Richard Metcalfe (Ruth Ann); sister, Marian Fry (Edwin); niece, Amanda Halla (David); nephews, E. Charles Fry (Kathryn), Matthew Fry (Megan); seven great nephews; aunts, Virginia Hook and Beverly Gorsuch; and a large extended family.
Her funeral service was held on January 23, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, 1202 E. Patrick St. # 13A, Frederick, MD 21701 or Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, 4330 East West Virginia Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20814.