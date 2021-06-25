Krupakar Thadikonda

On June 23, 2021, Dr. Krupakar Paul Thadikonda passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 64. He was surrounded by his loved ones.
Paul was born in Bapatla, India, on June 2, 1957, to Mark Nathaniel Thadikonda and Vijayamma Nannepaga. He attended Andhra University and studied pharmaceutical sciences prior to starting his teaching career in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Andhra University, as a lecturer in pharmacology. He came to the United States in 1987 and completed his Ph.D. Degree in neuropharmacology at St. John’s University, New York, in 1991. He held several positions at Ogden BioServices and McKesson BioServices prior to resigning as a senior vice president in 1997 to start his own investigational drug management and information technology services company, EMINENT Services Corporation.
In addition to being successful in business, Paul embodied the spirit of philanthropy. He established the Thadikonda Research Foundation to make a difference in the lives of individuals affected by intellectual and developmental disorders through research and community support. He was heavily involved in supporting the local community through donations to local schools, hospitals and community organizations. He was most proud to have funded the construction of the Prasanth Michael Lecture Hall to house the School of Pharmacy at his alma matter in honor of his late son.
He was always considered one of the most intelligent people in the room and had a drive and curiosity that were unmatched. This extended to his personal life where he poured hours of his time into various projects at his home in Frederick, which was well known to be teeming with fresh Indian produce and no shortage of animals. His door was always open, and underlying his sometimes gruff demeanor was an undeniably charismatic individual who was compassionate and loyal, and personally touched countless lives. As he took a step back from his work in the last years of his life, he enjoyed cooking for others and listening to classical Indian cinema and music. One of his newfound hobbies was doting on his daughter-in-law, Alyssa Bruehlman, and he was looking forward to spending time with his first grandchild, who is expected to arrive in September.
Paul is survived by his son, Kishan Mark Thadikonda and partner of many years Vijaya Lakshmi Rangavajhula. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Nathaniel Thadikonda; mother, Vijayamma Nannepega; and son, Prasanth Michael Thadikonda.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Burial will take place immediately after the service, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts and express your love to those you value.