Ky’Ren Lamonte Harris, of Frederick, Maryland, went away to his heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born Nov. 13, 2019, at Frederick Health Hospital, Ky’Ren had weight in this world... 7 pounds, 7 ounces to be exact. He brought immense joy to every life he touched during his brief month and three days on Earth. Ky’Ren is the son of Makyla Destiney Harris and Te’Vian Joshua Carmon, brother of Te’Vian Anthony Carmon. He is celebrated by maternal grandfather, Terrence Warfield Sr.; paternal grandparents, Teesha Carmon and Stanley Taylor Jr.; maternal great-grandparents, Linda and Richard Caldwell, and Dianna and Gary Delouney; paternal great-grandparents, Timothy and Shelby Carmon, and James and Desideria Green. He is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Tonette Harris, who is now holding him gently in heaven. Along with his parents and grandparents, Ky’Ren is survived by six aunts, Tyneisha Bowie, Terasya Bowie, Lakaya Jones, Ania Harris and Tamiah Harris, of Frederick, Maryland, and Giana Warfield, of Hagerstown, Maryland; two uncles, Terrence Warfield Jr., of Frederick, Maryland, and Antonio Taylor, of Atlanta, Georgia; two great-aunts, Tyanna Sims and Chizana Caldwell; and great uncle, Ricky Twyman. Ky’Ren is deeply loved by his family and will forever be in our hearts and memories.
