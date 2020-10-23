L. Dale Fellows, 62, of Fairplay, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at his home. He was a loving husband of 15 years to Melissa “Missy” Fellows.
Born on June 7, 1958 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Leslie Hugh Fellows and Rosie Mae (Shores) Burrier.
Dale was a 1976 graduate of Frederick High School.
He was employed as a plumber and retired from Washington County Public Schools. Dale enjoyed playing horseshoes and was a founding member of the Riverbend Horseshoe Club in Falling Waters, West Virginia. Dale enjoyed bowling on leagues with his family and friends, especially because that’s how he met his wife.
In addition to his wife, Missy, he is survived by his brother, Larry W. Fellows and wife, Judi, of Walkersville; his sister, Lisa A. Combs and husband, Marc, of New Windsor; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of other close family members.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike in Boonsboro.
A celebration of Dale’s life journey will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the funeral home in Boonsboro. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dale’s memory (indicate Dale’s name and Micah’s Backpack on memo of check) to South County Food Pantry, Post Office Box 63, Boonsboro, MD 21713, or support your local food bank.
