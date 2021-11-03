L. Duane Smith

Lorna Duane Virts Smith, 92, died on Oct. 16, 2021, in Taneytown, Maryland.
Born Aug. 25, 1929, in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Orion J. and Madeline Moler Virts. She attended Brunswick High School (class of 1946), where she met and married Lee L. Smith, who died Oct. 14, 2011. Further piano studies and a bachelor’s degree from Towson State Teachers College (1952) prepared her for a career as a music teacher in the public schools in Brunswick, Burkittsville and Point of Rocks, all in Frederick County. Later, after three daughters, the family moved to Columbia, Maryland, where Duane again taught music in the schools and churches.
She directed the Brunswick Community Chorus, and she formed The Village Voices in Columbia, Maryland, with 60 singers. An organist/choir director in both Methodist churches in Brunswick, she presented programs with children and adults, using slides, instruments, narration and all types of music to convey the message. She continued her music ministries at St. John United Church and Christ United Methodist Church (Owen Brown) in Columbia. She was a devoted music director in 10 different ministries. Though she appreciated the skill of the trained singers, she gained the most pleasure in seeing the inexperienced take part.
After her career in music, she devoted her time to genealogy, serving two terms as president of the Howard County, Maryland, Genealogical Society. She is a member of several county societies in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia; and enjoyed presenting programs to many schools, community and church groups. To create a memorial for her mother, she penned a book, “Genealogy is More Than Charts,” which introduces everyone to the rewards of genealogy. Her later years were filled with creating Brunswick family trees so each family would not be forgotten. Duane was recognized in 1993 as a Brunswick Distinguished Citizen.
Surviving Duane is her daughter, Melinda Susan Niles (Tim); granddaughters, Christine Marie Marion (Ed), Courtney Lynn White (Jay), Heather Lee Alva and Ashley Faith Alva; and great-grandchildren, Avery Grace Marion, Brandon Timothy Marion, Waverly Iris White and Jacob Henry Pope. Others surviving are sister-in-law, Patricia Keyser Smith; and nieces and nephews, Paul Eugene Smith (Kim), Chris Virts Chevalier (James) and Susan Virts Miller (Donn).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Lewis Smith; daughters, Teri Lee Smith and Robin Roxanne Green (Carl), brothers Noel Orion Virts (Toddy) and Gary Marlin Virts, sister-in law Nancy Shriver Virts, and brother-in-law Floyd Bradley Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick, Maryland. The family will also receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, and will be officiated by the Rev. James Chevalier. Interment will follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Mount Airy, Maryland. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s United Church on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wilde Lake Interfaith Center in Columbia, 10431 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, Maryland.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Arc of Frederick County, 620A Research Court, Frederick, Maryland, 21703.
