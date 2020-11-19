Laeuna “Buttons” Lowe, 56, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Thursday, Jan. 23, 1964, in Williamson, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the Antha (Brewer) Lowe of Columbus, Ohio, and the late Leroy L. Lowe.
She was employed with SAIC/LEIDOS at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland. As a lab animal technician, she felt strongly about helping to find cures for cancer and other diseases. Buttons loved helping other people and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, brothers and sisters and their families. She also enjoyed taking rides with her husband on their motorcycle. She enjoyed shopping and buying things for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed family gatherings, where she would cook wonderful meals.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin P. Mullen; daughter, Erika M. Gesualdo, and husband Michael of Martinsburg, West Virginia; five sisters, Donna McKee of Vinson, Ohio, Wanda Simmermon of Columbus, Ohio, Teresa Gorick of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Melvina Lowe of Columbus, Ohio, and Honora Wright of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers, Joey Lowe of Columbus, Ohio, and Mark Lowe of Galloway, Ohio; and two granddaughters, Elianah Gesualdo and Tirzah Gesualdo.
Services and interment will be held privately with the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland.
