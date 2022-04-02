Lane Michael Hala passed on Jan. 12, 2022. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, Feb. 28, 1971, and grew up to become a lifelong learner. He was a kind and patient man who was a dedicated husband and father. His passions were computer programming, strategy gaming, math, hunting and gathering for his family, building things, creative problem solving, and finding things, no matter how obscure. He also enjoyed cooking, writing, teaching his young daughter higher math skills, traveling and finding sharks teeth at the beach with his wife and daughter. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Lane graduated from Garwin/Green Mountain High School (1989), where he played football. He went into the National Guard basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missoui, during high school and went on to advanced training in Augusta, Georgia, after graduating high school. He earned an associate of arts in communications from Indian Hills Community College, Bachelor of Science degrees in computer engineering and computer science (both with a math minor) from Iowa State University, and a Master of Arts in computer science from Johns Hopkins. He had a long career as a computer programmer working on a national en route air traffic control systems contract for the Federal Aviation Administration.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda (McKee) Hala; daughter, Valerie Hala; parents, Margaret (Aldrich) and Bernard Hala; sister, Brandi (Hala) Callicott (husband Jim, sons Tyler, Jason and Michael); and many other family members on both sides.
Condolences may be sent to Harman Funeral Home, 305 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740.