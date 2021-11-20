Larry A. King

Mr. Larry Andrew King, 82, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Larry was born to Andrew W. and Dorothy E. King in Laytonsville, Maryland, on May 18, 1939. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Anne King; two daughters, Linda A. Dean and her husband Bill, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Laurie A. McKinley and her husband Richard, of Poolesville, Maryland; two grandsons, Christopher A. Lewis and his wife Jennifer, of Frederick, Maryland, and Aaron T. Dean, of Chicago, Illinois; and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Lewis. Larry is also survived by two sisters, Elva Figuracion and Pat Spies, of Colonial Beach, Virginia; and one brother, Thomas King and his wife Betty, of Adamstown, Maryland.
Larry worked proudly as a dairy farmer in Dickerson, Maryland, for 61 years, working 55 of those years for his dear friends Harry and Fannie Ensor, of Maryland Hopewell Farms near Sugarloaf Mountain. Larry took great pride in caring for the herd and managing the dairy operations of the farm, demonstrating a level of compassion, commitment and humility that serves as an example to his community and all who knew him.
Gracious and generous to everyone, Larry established longlasting and impactful relationships in his community and with his extended family. His values, influence and compassion endures with all who grew up in his presence. While we mourn our loss, we are forever grateful for the impact of his life and the many “days to remember” he gave us.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, Barnesville, Maryland. A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 17821 Elgin Road, Poolesville, MD 20837, with Pastor Tim Dowell presiding. A graveside service will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W. Hunter Road, Beallsville, MD 20839.