Larry Enyart

Larry Franklin Enyart, 67, of Frederick, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Sterling Care at South Mountain in Boonsboro, Maryland.
Born March 22, 1955, in Hagerstown, Maryland,, he was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Buhrman) Enyart.
He was a graduate of Catoctin High School, class of 1973.
He is a retired security guard.
Larry is survived by one sister, Linda Porter and husband Dick; niece, Lisa Cassady and husband Victor; special friend and caregiver, Joyce Flohr; his companion, Beverly Brightwell; and many friends from Taney Village.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Lutheran Church, Foxville, Maryland, with Pastor Julie Brigham.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Linda Porter at 11742 Old Route 16, Apt. C, Waynesboro, PA 17268 to help defray funeral expenses.
