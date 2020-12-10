Larry J. Warner, M.D.

Larry J. Warner, MD, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, passed suddenly from this life on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital of non-COVID-19 pneumonia.
Born on March 10, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Reese W. Warner Sr. and Mary Jo (Myers) Warner.
He was a husband of 56 years to Natalie (Nicky) Rebert Warner.
He graduated from St. Johns Literary Institute in Frederick, University of Mayland (College Park) and University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore. Dr. Warner served in the U.S. Air Force at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.
He served his dermatology residency at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. Dr. Warner had enjoyed practicing dermatology in Frederick for 47 years and considered many of his patients as his friends.
In addition to his wife, Nicky, he is survived by his children, Dr. Jody Warner-Rogers (Marcus) of Walton-on-Thames, England, Michael R. Warner, MD (Hollie), of Frederick, Maryland, and David R. Warner, Esq. (Jackie) of Great Falls, Virginia; grandchildren, Amelia Rogers, Isaac Rogers, Noah Rogers, Davis Warner, Brant Warner, Reed Warner, Hollin Warner, Mina Warner, Whit Warner and Lyra Warner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Reese W. (Bill) Warner Jr.; and his uncle, Wilbur M. Warner.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or www.frederickcountygives.org/warner
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.