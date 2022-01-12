Larry Kauffman

Larry B. Kauffman, 65, of Smithsburg, passed from this life on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Born on October 25, 1956, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles Morris and Betty L. Young Kauffman.
Larry attended Catoctin High School in the early 1970’s.
He was a truck driver for various firms in the area including many years for Genstar.
Larry enjoyed his time off spending time with his family and friends and especially with his constant companion, his Beagle mix “Chance”.
Surviving are sons: Robbie Kauffman and wife Tiffany of Walkersville and Chance Smith of Arizona; four grandchildren: Paige Kauffman, Caleb Sier, Adien and Zaccariah Smith; siblings: Patricia Fletcher of West Virginia, Cindy Crouse and husband Randy of Frederick and his twin brother Gary Kauffman and wife Delores of Williamsport as well as special nieces Dawn, Tammy and Misty, great nephews: Danny and Cody. Larry was preceded in death by sisters: Martha Jean Young and Shirley Woods-Kauffman.
A celebration of Larry’s life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.