Larry Lidie

Larry Wayne Lidie, age 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022.
He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on March 29, 1948, and he was the son of Calvin Lidie and Naomi Brightwell Lidie.
Larry worked as a painter and enjoyed fishing, camping and playing the horses. He dearly loved his rescue cat, Sweet Pea. He was also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
Larry is survived by his son, Christopher Keyser (Ashleigh); grandchildren, Todd, Jacob and Chloe Keyser; his brother, Gary Lidie; sister, Mary Main (Dannie); brother, Kelvin Lidie (Theresa); sister, Lisa Booth (Dewayne); and many nieces, nephew and cousins. Larry is predeceased by his brother, Jerry Lidie.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.