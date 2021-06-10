Larry Luther Monroe Whiten went peacefully home to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home in Walkersville, Maryland, with Phyllis by his bedside, after being diagnosed in previous years with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Mountville, Maryland, to the late James Whiten and Gussie Mae Harris Whiten.
Larry was an honors graduate of Lincoln High School in Frederick, Maryland, and was a serviceman of the United States Navy from 1958 until 1962, when he was honorably discharged.
Larry was employed with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in Germantown, Maryland, for 32 years and was the recipient of many awards and citations. Upon his retirement in 1997, Larry spent his last 10 years of employment with Securitas Security Services.
Larry and Phyllis were married in 1967. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Reesheemah Partyka, and two wonderful granddaughters, Alexyah and Jasmine.
Larry enjoyed playing pool and pinochle, watching sports, and spending quality time with his family. He was most joyous and happy when teaching his daughter and granddaughters how to play pool, swim, dive, and cheer for the Washington Redskins.
Larry was a humble and gentle man of quiet strength, faith, loyalty, devotion, commitment, wisdom and selflessness. He recovered from quadruple open-heart surgery, and was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer six months later. He was a cancer survivor of 25 years.
Larry faithfully attended Community of Faith UMC in Clarksburg, Maryland. Larry and Phyllis were previously faithful members of SURE Fellowship Church for 16 years.
He is survived by his devoted wife; dedicated daughter and granddaughters; eldest sister, Alfernia Dailey; mother-in-law, Phoebe Dorsey; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to Larry’s parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Whiten; and sisters, Mary Dail, Joan Smith, Yvonne Hoy and Jacqueline Tyler.
Funeral services will take place at Harvest Christian Fellowship June 11, 2021, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m.