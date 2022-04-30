Larry Lee Lux, 82, of Frederick, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital following a brief illness. Born Feb. 15, 1940, in Battle Creek, Michigan, he was the son of the late Ronald E. Lux and Thelma Jackson Smith Lux. He was the husband of Madeline Lux, his wife of 62 years.
He served in the United States Navy for 25 years, retiring from the Department of Defense after almost 30 years. He was a proud military man and loved serving his country. He was an avid boater, and he enjoyed football, college basketball, gardening and submarines. He was a devoted Maryland and Raiders fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Pamela Brennan and husband Tommy, of Andover, New Jersey, Tamela Flook, of Hagerstown, and Karry Pifer and husband Steven, of Charles Town, West Virginia; grandchildren, Brandon and Barb Carnahan, Kyle and Cathleen Carnahan, Danielle and Joshua Nye, Tristian Flook and Matthew Lloyd, and Kara and Eddie Pifer; 14 great-grandchildren; his cocker spaniel, Babe; and his loyal neighbors, Tony and Patty Bechler.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.