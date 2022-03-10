Larry R. Marshall, of Everett, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.
He was born Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a son of the late Dewey Marshall and Eleanor Jean (Garland) Marshall.
On Aug. 29, 1963, he married My (Grant) Marshall, his companion of nearly 60 years.
She survives along with a sister, Patty Crumbaker; two sons, Larry Marshall and wife Beverly, and Charles Marshall and wife Cheryl; two daughters, Heather Marshall, and Diane Richards and husband Kenneth; and five grandchildren, Alexander Bila, Carrissa Lindmark, Deirdre Marshall, Jordan Marshall and Morgan Marshall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by a sister, Judy Skags.
A graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indiana, Larry took great pride in joining the United States Navy, where he served for 20 years, earning the Vietnamese Unit Citation, Civil Action Medal 1st Class, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation with a Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba) with a Bronze Star for Dominican Republic, Navy Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), and a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal Division Level with a Silver Star.
Larry was a part of the VFW, AMVETS, and Fleet Reserve after the military. He also was a member of the Masons; Ali Ghan Shrine Club in Cumberland, Maryland, where he was a potentate; Scottish Rite; Keystone Kops; and the First Christian Church.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the First Christian Church, with the Rev. Robert Robertson officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10-11 a.m. and share memories online at donelsonfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be held at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Donelson Funeral Home, Everett, Pennsylvania.