A FAREWELL TO OUR BROTHER, LARRY MAURICE CAMPBELL SR.
April 27, 1951 —
Feb. 4, 2022
“When tomorrow starts without me ... Don’t think we’re far apart ... For every time you think of me ... I’m right here in your heart.”
Larry, (aka Dinny, aka Slapjack), grew up in Laytonsville, Maryland, where he received his education at Montgomery County Public Schools after graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1969. He started out working for IBM Corporation in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Realizing that wasn’t his calling, he began a career in trucking and transportation. He started out driving dump trucks, then moved his way up to 18-wheelers, which he loved to do. He also worked for Owen O’Hare Trucking LLC, driving his black Peterbilt. We remember him keeping that truck so clean and shiny, you could see your reflection in the rims. No matter whatever truck he drove, he always kept it spotless. The wheels were always shining. After many years of working for others, he decided to work for himself, getting his own truck and company, L.M.C. Trucking LLC. He continued to work until he retired in 2016.
Our brother was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and one of the best bowlers to pass through two states. He ruled the game with an average score of 230 per game. With seven perfect 300 average game titles. He became a household name amongst all who played the game, especially “STRIKERS.” He was the source of strength to all who knew him — quiet but strong — and he will be greatly missed.
Dinny leaves behind his wife, Dolores Campbell; his mother, Vivian Campbell; two children, Tawanda Johnson (Allan) and Larry Campbell Jr.; six stepchildren, Milton Parker (Susan), Andre Parker, Schwanna Davis (Clarence), Andrea Biglow (Earl), Rachelle Spriggs and Ralph George; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Patricia Helms (James Jr.), Veronica Campbell, Brenda Campbell Turner (Edward), Helen Brooks (Gilbert) and Ruby Campbell; three brothers, Michael Campbell, Robert Campbell (Michelle) and Keith Campbell (Keisha); a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family; and numerous friends.
The family will be having a meet-and-greet for Larry from 2-4 p.m. April 23, 2022, at Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 13755 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Friends and family are welcome to say farewell to an awesome guy. Please make sure that you are vaccinated and wear your mask. You may be asked to show proof of vaccination.
Devoted
Individual
Nice
Naughty
Your loved one
Loyal
Always there for you
Rolling along
Riding the big roads
Your 10-4 buddy