Larry Daniel Minnick, 63, of Hagerstown, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center from effects of COVID-19.
Born in Frederick on July 7, 1957, he was a son of the late Daniel Leslie and Ellanora Virginia Adams Minnick.
Larry was raised and lived in Middletown for many years where in his early years he worked on various farms doing what farm work needed to be done. He then worked construction for many years.
Larry loved John Deere tractors and had an extensive collection of toys, pictures, and anything John Deere. He had an infectious laugh, loved food and Christmas.
Since 2014 , he had lived with the Washington County Human Development Council in a group home where he could live and function as independently as possible.
We would like to thank the staff, nurses, and caregivers from WCHDC. They took care of Larry and he enjoyed all the things he was able to do beginning with the Day program to the outings that the house caregivers took Larry and his housemates on.
He is survived by siblings: Paul Adams (Ethyl), sue Causey (Wayne, deceased), Joan Metzger (Paul), Charles E. Minnick (Jacqueline), Sandra Minnick and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no viewing or service at this time. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held later at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Larry’s memory be sent to Washington County Human Development Council , 433 Brewer Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.