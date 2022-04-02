Larry Phelps

With his devoted family by his side, Larry W. Phelps, age 72, of Millsboro, Delaware, and formerly a longtime resident of Damascus/Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his sleep as God opened the gates of heaven on March 24, 2022. He was a real soldier as he battled with cancer.
Larry was born on July 5, 1949, in Olney, Maryland, the second child (of six children) of the late Willard E. Phelps and Sarah Jane Allnutt Phelps. He graduated from Damascus High School, class of 1967, where he excelled in track and was an ace trumpet player in the high school band and the Browningsville Band. Larry went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Larry was for many years a member of Montgomery United Methodist Church in Damascus, Maryland, and life member of American Legion Post 191, Mount Airy, Maryland. He worked diligently for many years as a trim carpenter beside his friend, Jim Bullington, whom we all knew as Bossman.
Larry enjoyed fishing, playing Texas Hold’em and watching old westerns. He also loved marching music and gospel quartets. Larry will be remembered for his gentle laid-back nature and sense of humor. The time spent with those he held most dear was what he most cherished. Loved by many, he will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his brother, Leroy Phelps; and his nephew, Kurt Kroeger. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Penny Hodge (Chandler) and Sandy Phelps, of Manning, South Carolina; his beloved grandchildren, Travis, Alyssa and Brandi; his sisters: Diane Gulden (Dan), Mabel Vansant and Mary Jane Gordon (JR); his brother, Jimmy Phelps (Vera); his special niece, Katie; and his nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to convey heartfelt thanks for the care and compassion Larry received from Seasons Hospice Care and Tunnel Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Plans for a memorial service in Mount Airy, Maryland, will be held in the very near future.
Final care for Larry has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Larry’s memory to Roots for Boots, P.O. Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350. Donations may also be submitted in his name directly online at www.rootsforboots.com.
Please visit Larry’s life memorial webpage and sign the online guest book at parsellfuneralhomes.com.