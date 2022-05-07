Larry Ray Redden, 47, passed away Monday May 2, 2022, peacefully at his home. Larry was born April 3, 1975, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was a 1994 graduate of Poolesville High School in Poolesville, Maryland. An excellent athlete, Larry played on the varsity football and baseball teams. Larry was a skilled carpenter and, most recently, a superintendent with Cambridge Holdings, LLC in Washington, D.C. He was highly esteemed at Cambridge and had the rare talent of completing his jobs on time with very satisfied customers. Larry could build whatever you wanted using only his imagination. His love for the outdoors was reflected every hunting season. He was a skilled bow hunter and only hunted to bring food to the table. He was a master fisherman and loved trout fishing in the mountain streams the best. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening and tending to his chickens. He was a family man and always present at holiday gatherings bringing love, humor and silly mischief with his brother, JD. He enjoyed summer vacations, going fishing, and attending his son’s sporting events to cheer him on. Larry was lovingly devoted to his wife of six year, Angie.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kinnie and Aubrey Shupe, of Fries, Virginia; and paternal grandparents, William and Peggy Redden.
Survivors include his parents, Judy Shupe (stepfather Harry Khalil), of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Dave Redden, of Poolesville, Maryland; spouse, Angie Redden (stepdaughter Amanda), of Sharpsburg, Maryland; son, Dakota James (Cody) Redden, of Mount Airy, Maryland; grandson, Gavin Redden, of Libertytown, Maryland; brother, John David Redden (wife Nancy and stepdaughter Bethany), of Bear, Delaware; one aunt, Lois Akers, of Independence, Virginia; and two uncles, Bob Redden (wife XiaoXian Chan), of Milburn, New Jersey, and Paul Redden (wife Marly), of Triangle, Virginia.
Larry will be also missed by extended family in Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania; and many friends, neighbors and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Brain Tumor Society would be appreciated.