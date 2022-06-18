Larry Richard Shafer Sr., 77, passed away at his home June 14, 2022. Born June 7, 1945, to Mary L. Miller and Richard T. Shafer, Larry would dedicate his life to his family and God.
Serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Larry would marry the love of his life, Kay, in 1965. He would go on to be a paper distributor for The Frederick News-Post and the Loudoun Times Mirror. He was a devoted Christian and spent much of his adult life as a church deacon and elder in various Assemblies of God churches.
He was predeceased by his wife, Kay F. Shafer; parents, Richard and Mary Shafer; and brother, Douglas Shafer.
He is survived by his four children, Larry Shafer Jr. and girlfriend Patty, Mary LaBrecque and fiance Robert, Rebecca Roberts and husband Maurice, and Rachel Beadle and husband Dedric. He is additionally survived by nine grandchildren, Kimberly Lacagnina and husband Mike, Christopher LaBrecque Jr. and wife Ginger, Sean LaBrecque and wife Heather, Lauren Devore and husband Jeremy, Caitlin Barker and husband Jesse, Joshua Lewis and wife Ashley, Alexa Roberts, Emily Lewis and Lewis Roberts. Also, Larry leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren, Emma, Warren, Leah, Levi, Mia, Ella, Joseph, Rylee, Kaylee, Owen, Marie, Ethan, and two on the way.
The family will accept visitors Saturday, June 18 at Faith Assembly of God in Brunswick, Maryland. Family viewing is from 11 a.m. to noon, with public viewing from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join in the celebration of life immediately following.