Larry T. Boone

Larry Thomas Boone Sr., age 78, of Boonsboro, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital, following an extended illness.
Born November 12, 1943 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Elmer Carlton Boone and Myrtle Mae Miller Boone. He was the husband of Margaret L. Fritz Boone. They would have celebrated their 56th anniversary on December 18.
Also surviving are his children and spouses, Sharon Forney and fiance Pat Warner of Boonsboro, Wanda and James McBride of Keymar, Laurie and Rick Nelson of Hanover, PA, Tommy and Kim Boone Hanover, PA, Kimmy Boone and fiance Terry Ingle of Taneytown; grandchildren and spouses, Stacy and Dave Miller of Taneytown, Travis Nelson of Hanover, PA, Jeremiah and Meghann Dayhoff of Westminster, Coy and Ashley Boone of Hanover, PA, Casie and Rob Borie of Westminster, Jozy Dayhoff of Union Bridge, Lil Tommy and Kasey Boone of Hanover, PA, Jacob Ingle of Taneytown, Nathan and Amity Nauman, and Sarah Nauman; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard L. Boone of Union Bridge and Peggy Fritz of Westminster.
He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Suzy M. Dayhoff and son-in-law, Joey Dayhoff; brothers, Paul, Henry, Jack, Donald, Charles, Jimmy and Bobby Boone; and sisters, Pauline Neil, Jeanette Whitmore, Helen Brewer, Betty Boone, Rosalie Fritz, Audrey and Lavenia Boone.
Larry was formerly employed with Mitchell Transport, Union Bridge and NNT of Frederick as a diesel mechanic. He loved fishing, blue grass music, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, and family gatherings.
The family will hold a private visitation, please join them at a graveside service at Haugh's Cemetery, Ladiesburg on Tuesday, November 23 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776.
