Larry W. Cook

Larry Wayne Cook, age 70, of Frederick, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Born Oct. 1, 1950, in Woodsboro, he was the son of the late Hanford and Florence Baker Cook. He was the husband of Michelle W. Cook, his wife of 48 years.
Mr. Cook was a 1968 graduate of Walkersville High School and served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation during the Vietnam War.
He was formerly employed as a dairy farmer for 10 years, then in concrete construction with Clark Construction of Bethesda, then with Homeland Security until his retirement. He was a member of Monocacy Church of the Brethren, Rocky Ridge, and enjoyed fishing and mowing the grass.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughter, Teresa Mason and husband Tim, of Fairplay, Maryland; son, Otis J. Cook and wife Denise, of Frederick; and grandchildren, Owen Cook, Caleb and Drew Mason.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Hanford Cook Jr. and Richard Cook.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 17. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.
A private graveside service will be held in the family cemetery, with Pastor Tracy Wiser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monocacy Church of the Brethren, 13517 Motter Station Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21788.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.