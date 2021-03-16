Larry William Jones Jr., 59, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer (Jenny) Lynn Jones for 34 years.
Born on Dec. 7, 1961, in Charles Town, West Virginia, he was the son of Sarah Elizabeth Jones, of Jefferson, Maryland, and the late Larry William Jones Sr.
Larry was a 1979 graduate of Brunswick High School. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Knoxville, Maryland. Larry retired from Safeway after 21 years and spent the remainder of his career with Edy’s/Nestle, and most recently with River Valley Food. He was an avid Redskins fan, and he enjoyed Civil War history and sports. For years, Larry loved being involved in the Emmaus community and made many dear friendships. Larry had a kind heart and quick smile, and always wanted others to feel comfortable. Larry was such a hard worker, and his hands told that story. With only having a week from his cancer diagnosis until he passed, Larry impacted all who came in his path and enjoyed the opportunity to verbalize his love for those he most cherished. Battling intense pain, he made a priority of clinging to his faith and was ready for heaven. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and grandfather, and he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by his children, Lindsay Jordan Hsu and special son-in-law Bryan Daniel Hsu, and Lauren Ashley Jones; grandchildren, Addelyn Makenzie Hsu, Ainsley Harper Hsu, Anastyn Grace Hsu, Bryson Maddox Jones, Averley Claire Hsu, and a new baby boy Hsu due in June; brothers, Timothy Jones (Elisha) and Jeffrey Jones; aunts, Jenny Hoffmaster (Frank), Mary Bartlett, Emma Scheel and Carolyn Casper; uncles, Richard DeLawder, Martin Jones and Mac Bartlett; father and mother- in-law: Tom and Vivian Smith; sisters-in-law, Teresa Williams (Tim) and Regina Sigler (Todd); nephews, Roy Smith (Katrina) and Kyle Williams (Ashley); niece, Julia Andrews (Jonathan); and a host of cousins, friends and co-workers he dearly loved.
In addition to his father, Larry Williams Jones Sr., he was predeceased by his niece, Morgan Nicole Jones; and his grandparents, Jones and DeLawder.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6- 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, Maryland.
A celebration of Larry’s life journey will take place at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD 21758 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Pastor Kevin Marr and Pastor Tommy Sigler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church at the said above address.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.