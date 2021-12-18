LaRue Flickinger

LaRue Winters Flickinger, 97, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Brinton Woods in Sykesville. Born April 14, 1924, in Egypt, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roy G. and Mae Moser Winters. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Flickinger, who died in 1997.
LaRue was a 1941 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School and a member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church. She enjoyed reading, music, watching the Orioles and shopping.
Surviving are daughter, Donna Green and friend Richard Coats, of Union Bridge; sons, Gordon L. Flickinger and wife Peggy, of Libertytown, and D. Richard Flickinger and wife Diane of Union Bridge; two sisters, Kay Devilbiss, of Uniontown, and Ann Kelly, of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Jack Green (Beth) and Jane Musselman (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson (Ben), Jessica Dixon (Jordan), and Matthew and Mollie Green; and great-great-grandchildren, Lilly and Leah Wilson, and Shay Dixon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Natalie; son-in-law, John Green Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Bud Kelly and Charles Devilbiss.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
