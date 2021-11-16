LaRue "Polly" H. Wetherald

LaRue “Polly” Harman (Howard) Wetherald, 89, passed away Nov. 12, 2021, in Frederick at Tranquility Memory Care. Born in Union Bridge, Maryland, on April 28, 1932, she was the daughter of Roland and Viola Harman. She was the loving wife of Jack Howard, who predeceased her in June 1974. She then shared 36 years married to the late Whitey Wetherald, who passed away in April 2019.
After graduating from high school, Polly moved to Frederick, where she met Jack, and they had four children: John, Dwayne, Barbara and Anita. She devoted herself to her children and her entire family. After her children were older, she spent her career doing bookkeeping for smaller businesses, including Watkins-Burdette Motors and Jones Motors.
When she retired, she and Whitey spent five years living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they enjoyed golfing and having family visit for a beach vacation.
She was always ready to make you a home-cooked meal and delicious pie for dessert. Polly always took the time to help others, even if it was just in a small way. She volunteered for her kids when they were in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She also helped the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and her community of Crestwood Village, where she loved greeting people at the clubhouse.
Years ago, she enjoyed bowling with the Grace United Church of Christ bowling team, but her real love was the game of golf that she took up after Jack died. Polly took the time to teach her grandsons to golf and spent many hours on the course with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Burdsall (Bob) and Anita Ebinger (Mark); grandsons, Chad Todd (Katie), Leif Howard (Dana), Dan Ebinger (Christie) and Alex Ebinger; granddaughters, Angela Newton (Michael) and Carrianne Howard; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Newton, and Mollie, Mackenzie and Max Ebinger; daughters-in-law, Chrissy Howard and Joy Howard; her beloved sister, Rose Wiles; her stepson, Brian Wetherald (Debbie) and family; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, John Howard and Dwayne Howard; brothers, Moe Harman and George Harman; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth “Tissy” Wastler, Betty Harman and Fay Harman; and brothers-in-law, Ulysses Wiles and Albert Wastler.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702, where Polly was a member.
Online condolences can be made at www.keeneybas ford.com.