Latrail Foreman

Latrail A. Foreman, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away suddenly on March 12, 2021. There will be a public viewing from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St., Frederick, Maryland. Services can be viewed via livestream at garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
