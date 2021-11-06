Gloria Burgee, of Annapolis, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Laura Virginia Fagin, of Frederick, died Thursday, Nov. 4. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Dorothy Mildred Fox, of Dickerson, died Friday, Oct. 29.
Doris Huber, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, Nov. 4. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick.
Evalene Hurst, of Rockville, died Monday, Nov. 1. Arrangements are by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville.
Kenneth Reed, of Emmitsburg, died Friday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Emmitsburg.
Lucille Rice, of Frederick, died Monday, Nov. 1. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
James U. Spring, of Gaithersburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Hilton Funeral Home, Barnesville.
William Harrison Wynn died Thursday, Oct. 28.