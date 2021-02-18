Laura Hagan

Laura Marie nee Kehne Hagan, 64, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 30, 1956, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Amy May Biddinger and the late Lawrence Willard Kehne.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Mccann and Patricia McDannell.
Laura loved the beach and camping, and she enjoyed listening to a variety of music from many genres. Christmas was her favorite holiday; she would even watch Christmas movies in July. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Laura leaves behind her sons, Mike, Barry, Eric and Joseph; her mother, Amy Drumm; siblings, Linda Fitzgerald, Barbara Leonard, Donna Noonan, Lawrence Kehne, Martha Bailey, John Drumm and Matthew Drumm; and grandchildren, Chucky, Brandon, Elijah, Hailey, Quinn, Isabella, Kaiden and Jacob.
She will be fondly remembered by her co-workers at Carroll Hospital Center.
The family will receive friends at Black’s Funeral Home, 224 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, MD 21788 at noon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Funeral services will begin promptly at 3 p.m., with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will be private.
Laura’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. To send online condolences, visit www.blacksfuneralhomes.com.