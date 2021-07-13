Laura Lee Hickman Pullen, 87, of Damascus, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lorien Mt. Airy. She was the wife of the late Lawrence H. “Pete” Pullen.
Born on July 23, 1933, in Rockville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Michael Hickman and the late Lillian C. Karn Hickman. She was a Rockvillian as she was raised in Rockville where she attended Richard Montgomery High School and later attended Rochester University where she obtained her nursing degree. Laura Lee was a life-long member of the Rockville Christian Church. She later moved to Damascus where she raised her family.
Laura Lee was survived by two children, Jennifer Pullen Murphy of Urbana, and Larry M. Pullen and his wife (Christine White Pullen), of Monrovia; four grandchildren, Jonathan Murphy, Dustin Murphy, Caroline Pullen and Courtney Pullen; sister, JoAnne Duke, Bradenton, FL and brother, Michael Hickman, Silver Spring, MD; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no viewing hours. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21 at the Rockville Christian Church in Rockville and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2 nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 in memory of Laura Lee Hickman Pullen.