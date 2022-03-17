Laura Megill, 65, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Washington, D.C., to Thomas and Beth Megill on Sept. 22, 1956. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1976; was a graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College; and received a postgraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She enjoyed gardening, books, music and her pets.
Laura is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Williams (Ross); grandchildren, Arlo and Emmabella Williams; sister, Debra DeMine; sister-in-law, Judy Megill; grand dogs, Cosmo and Leo; and her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Clarke, Jeffrey and Tommy Megill; and nephew, Ryan Megill.
Her memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Ratterman’s Funeral Home, located at 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299, with visitation hours from 1-4. Let’s celebrate her life by wearing something fun.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, and online condolences may be shared at ratterman.com.