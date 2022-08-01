Laura R. "Susie" Whitter

Laura Ruth “Susie” Whitter, 73, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born to parents, Sally and Harold Itnyre, on Aug. 22, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland.

Susie grew up and lived her entire life in Brunswick, where she raised her two sons with love and devotion. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1966.