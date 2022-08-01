Laura R. "Susie" Whitter

Laura Ruth “Susie” Whitter, 73, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born to parents, Sally and Harold Itnyre, on Aug. 22, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland.
Susie grew up and lived her entire life in Brunswick, where she raised her two sons with love and devotion. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1966.
Susie worked for Frederick County Public Schools for more than 30 years. She retired from her position as complex manager in 2010. She especially enjoyed the student body at her schools, and she often runs into former students. Susie is fondly remembered by students, faculty and her former coworkers.
Susie loved life and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed preparing big dinners and having her kids and grandkids over. She also liked traveling to Pennsylvania Dutch Country with her husband, Tom, where they had fun shopping and enjoying a delicious meal. Susie took immense pride in her home, planting flower beds and hanging baskets through the spring and summer and trimming inside and out for holidays; her twinkling Christmas lights and decorations were a remarkable sight! But her absolute favorite and most cherished moments were those spent with her three grandchildren Millie, Evan and Kloey. They were her pride and joy, and she loved and spoiled them immensely.
Susie was a friend to all and a stranger to none. She was beautiful inside and out and touched the hearts of everyone who knew her, and she will be dearly missed by all of us.
Susie is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas Whitter Sr.; her two sons, Tony Donovan (Hilda), of Sarasota, Florida, and Rob Donovan (Kelly), of Jefferson, Maryland; her stepson, Tom Whitter Jr., of Frederick, Maryland; her three grandchildren, Millie, Evan and Kloey; and her brother, Ronald Itnyre (Jean), of Marysville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sally and Harold Itnyre; and her first husband, Mark Donovan.
At Susie’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.